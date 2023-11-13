High temperatures between 30-40 degrees expected in parts of WC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Weather Service has warned of high temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees for the Cape Metropole and other parts of the Western Cape over the next two days.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has advised the public to take precautions.

Spokesperson for the centre, Sonica Lategan, says high temperatures also increase the risk of veld or bush fires.

“Avoid the outdoors if possible. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Keep a particularly close eye on the elderly, people with serious health conditions, and young children. Make sure your pets have access to shady areas and lots of clean water. Don’t make fires in the open or leave fires unattended. In the case of a large fire, report it immediately and move away from the area to let the professionals deal with it.”