Generation declines at Arnot Power Station

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the Arnot Power Station in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, has registered a decline in power generation from 54 % to 48%.

The minister is in the province to conduct inspections of different power stations.

Ramokgopa met with Eskom management and the workers to discuss some of the challenges and seek possible solutions.

The Minister, however, remains confident that by the end of this year, Eskom will have reduced the intensity of load shedding in the country as the overall performance has improved.

“When I was here it was at 54 % and it has deteriorated to 48 %. Although the overall Eskom performance has improved since I have gone to the power stations, for you to resolve the problems, resolve power stations, unit by unit and I’m sure that the contribution of labour, the contribution of management is key to the resolution of these problems including other efforts we are making on the generation capacity.”

