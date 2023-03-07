President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will transfer certain powers to the new Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to enable him to effectively do his job.

Ramaphosa announced changes to the Cabinet, increasing the portfolios from 28 to 30.

Ramokgopa will be tasked with addressing the country’s energy crisis, with Eskom currently implementing Stages 4 and 5 rolling blackouts.

Ramokgopa was the Mayor of Tshwane between 2010 and 2016, but most recently headed efforts to drive infrastructure investment in the presidency.

Ramaphosa says, “The primary task of the new Minister will be to significantly reduce the severity and frequency of loadshedding as a matter of urgency. To effectively oversee the electricity crisis response, the appointed Minister will have political responsibility, authority and control over all critical aspects of the Energy Action Plan.”

“I will, in terms of section 97 of the Constitution, transfer to them certain powers and functions contained in relevant legislation,” added Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa appoints Minister of Electricity in new Cabinet:

Ramaphosa says he instructed all new and existing Cabinet ministers to act with speed and urgency to address the country’s challenges.

“I have instructed both new and existing members of Cabinet to act with speed and urgency to address the challenges that our country faces. I expect them to fulfill their tasks with rigour and dedication, to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to corruption wherever it exists and to place the interests of the people of South Africa foremost in the work that they do,” says Ramaphosa.

