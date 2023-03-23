An Eskom employee and two others accused of fraud at the Arnot Power Station will be back in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on May 5.

Innocentia Nkosi, Sara Jones and her son Jason Jones appeared in court on Wednesday.

Nkosi was employed as a senior buyer at the power station in 2013.

She allegedly colluded with other people to defraud the power utility of about R15 million.

They are accused of being involved in irregular processes.

The trio is facing charges of theft and money laundering.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Executive of Eskom Matshela Koko, his wife, two stepdaughters and four others will be back in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga today.

They were arrested last year, in connection with irregular contracts valued at over R2 billion granted during the construction of the Kusile Power Station in 2015.

The eight suspects are also charged with money laundering. During their first court appearance in October last year, they were granted bail ranging from R30 000 to R300 000.

