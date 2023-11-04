Multi-party coalition crosses 50% mark in KZN: Steenhuisen

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen says the party’s internal polls have shown that the multi-party coalition of which it is part of, has crossed the 50% mark in KwaZulu-Natal, against the ANC’s 36%.

Steenhuisen was speaking at the DA’s first rally in its 2024 election campaign, held in Durban.

Steenhuisen says if the DA manages to win KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, it will put the multi-party coalition in power.

“2024 is the moment we all have been waiting for, for many, many years. It’s our opportunity to rescue our country, and it’s your opportunity to play a role in making history here in KwaZulu-Natal, and it’s your way of making history in the country. So get out there, register, make sure that you vote for the DA and lets make our country the place that we know it can be.”

🇿🇦💙🇿🇦 A massive endorsement for the DA in KZN. Woza 2024! We want to deliver the DA difference to every part of South Africa, and we can if voters choose a new beginning to rescue SA in the upcoming elections.#RockTheRegistration pic.twitter.com/Qnm9wswXO9 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 4, 2023