Belinda Magor slammed for refusing to apologise for racist remarks

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Change management educator Terry Oakley-Smith says she’s horrified by Belinda Magor’s refusal to issue a public apology and pay the R150 000 fine after being found guilty of hate speech by the Human Rights Commission.

The commission’s findings followed an investigation over a racist voice note she sent to a WhatsApp group describing black men as monstrous rapists, also saying that black women’s uteruses should be removed.

The Human Rights Commission is now planning on taking her to the Equality Court.

Oakley-Smith called the comments heinous.

“I’m completely horrified, but not surprised. If you think that Vicky Momberg went to jail for using the K-Word, I would think that this offence is equally as heinous- both towards black people, men and women and I think towards black women in particular, with the suggestions that they have their uteruses cut out. I just wish that this woman would actually have to go before court and be sentenced to a jail term. I don’t think community service would suffice.”