The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has described as horrific and deplorable, utterances made by a Benoni woman about black people, calling them rapists and thieves and that they should be banned and killed.

Belinda Magor, whose voice note went viral on social media, made the comments while supposedly defending pitbulls.

It comes amid escalating calls for the dog breed to be banned as domestic animals following a number of recent pitbull attacks on young children and various members of society.

SA Human Rights Commissioner Andre Gaum says, “The content of the voice note is horrific and deplorable. It no doubt constitutes prima facie hate speech of the most appalling kind and as a result the commission’s Gauteng office will send a letter of demand to the respondent. Based on her response, the commission will decide on the next step. It usually includes sensitisation training that she has to undergo as well as community service and so on. So, I am expecting the letter of demand to include that.”

Gaum’s full interview with SAfm’s Sunrise show below:

Police have registered a case of crimen injuria against the 60-year-old. Magor is expected to appear in court in March next year after she was released on warning.

Case of Crimen Injuria opened against Benoni woman: