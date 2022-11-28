Members of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) are picketing outside an estate where Belinda Magor is believed to reside in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The 60-year-old was arrested over the weekend and released on warning for allegedly calling black people rapists and thieves and suggesting they should be banned and killed.

She allegedly made the comments amid calls for pitbulls to be banned following a number of attacks on young children.

A case of crimen-injura has been opened against her and she is expected to appear in court in March next year after she was released on warning.

Azapo’s Gaontabele Nodoba says: “The picket is to basically raise our discomfort, our disapproval and our condemnation of the racist and discouraging and disrespectful remarks that she made against black people in general in particular black women and as Azapo, we say there is no place for racists in this country.”

“Horrific and deplorable”

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has described Magor’s utterances as horrific and deplorable.

SA Human Rights Commissioner Andre Gaum says, “The content of the voice note is horrific and deplorable. It no doubt constitutes prima facie hate speech of the most appalling kind and as a result the commission’s Gauteng office will send a letter of demand to the respondent. Based on her response, the commission will decide on the next step. It usually includes sensitisation training that she has to undergo as well as community service and so on. So, I am expecting the letter of demand to include that.”

