Thousands cheer Springboks during victory tour

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Springboks are now in Braamfontein in Johannesburg, for the second leg of their trophy tour, before concluding today’s parade in Soweto, this afternoon. The Boks kicked off their parade with a drive through Pretoria, as thousands of fans lined the streets to cheer them on.

Young Boks supporters took a day off from school to witness the parade outside the Loftus Versveld Stadium.

“It was very entertaining, there was a lot of energy and I feel like we deserve to be world champions,” says one fan.

“The atmosphere is incredibly electric and everyone is happy and everyone is having a good time. I am very proud of them and I think that they deserve this World Cup and I think that it is just amazing.”

Gallery:

Earlier in Pretoria, Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi said South Africa’s diverse nation is its greatest strength. Kolisi addressed supporters and officials at the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa received the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions.

Kolisi is the only South African captain to lead the rugby team to world cup victory back to back after the Springboks’ last World Cup victory in 2019.

The Springboks won the Webb Ellis trophy against New Zealand on Saturday. Kolisi says they won it for the country.

“We are very diverse, just like you are outside there and we just wanted to show that diversity is our strength in South Africa and to encourage Mr President and the cabinet. We need to use our diversity a bit more. It’s a powerful force that a lot of countries don’t have, that we have, that we can use very brightly because I think coming from different backgrounds and different areas, we all see different challenges and we see life differently. We work for South Africa and everything that I do is focused on that and that’s what we did as Springboks players.”

Live of tour below: