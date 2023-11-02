Ramaphosa hails Springboks for fostering unity

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the Springboks for fostering unity in the country.

He says South Africans rallied behind the national rugby team and celebrated their victory as a single nation.

Ramaphosa received the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where fans also gathered to welcome their heroes back home.

The people from the Capital came out in full force to show their support to the #Springboks 🚌🏆#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/gerkW6ywIh — Springboks (@Springboks) November 2, 2023

Ramaphosa says sport has the power to unite South Africans.

“You have united the people of South Africa. The words Amabokoboko, go bokke are being shouted from the rooftops by black and white, young and old, urban and rural dwellers, in all our national languages. Over the past eight weeks, this country has been a sea of gold and green.”

“People who haven’t even followed rugby before or been interested in the game are now talking with confidence about scrums, rucks, dropkicks and tries even when they don’t know what they are talking about,” adds Ramaphosa.

