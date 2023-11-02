Springboks RWC trophy tour starts in Tshwane today

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Springboks will kickstart their open bus Rugby World Cup Victory Parade in Tshwane this morning.

The parade will start at the Southern Sun Hotel at the corner of Steve Biko Road and Pretorius Street and proceed to the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the trophy.

The #Springboks‘ #RWC2023 Trophy Tour starts in Gauteng tomorrow, from the Union Buildings to FNB Stadium 👍#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/tyXL7XKyHP — Springboks (@Springboks) November 1, 2023

Law enforcement officers including those from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) will be deployed to monitor the parade.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says, “Most streets in the CBD, Arcadia, Hatfield and Sunnyside will be greatly impacted as the parade passes by, but the streets will be open for traffic immediately thereafter. Motorists are urged to avoid the affected areas and are encouraged to be patient and proceed with caution as the whole nation celebrates.”

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions arrived back home on Tuesday to a heroes’ welcome: