Decision to put Unisa under administration declared unconstitutional

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has declared unconstitutional Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s decision to place the University of South Africa (Unisa) under administration.

Earlier, the Higher Education Department said it was aware of attempts to prevent the newly appointed administrator of Unisa from carrying out his duties.

Professor Ihron Rensburg was appointed as the institution’s administrator last week.

This followed Nzimande’s decision to place the university under administration after reports of an independent assessor who found corruption and maladministration at the institution.

The department’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says, “We’re getting reports that when he was trying to access the university yesterday. There were some attempts to stop him from even entering the university. Knowing him and his capabilities, we know that Prof Rensburg would soldier on and will be able to deal with all these other challenges that are there.”

“Of course, he will be reinforced by a team that will work with him at Unisa and the department as well will always be there to support him as council.”

