Gauteng Deputy Speaker’s discharge application over assault dismissed

The Gauteng Legislature’s Deputy Speaker Vuyo Mahlakaza-Manamela will be back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on November 17.

The court yesterday dismissed her application for a discharge in her private prosecution case.

Lobby group, AfriForum, says in a statement that the African National Congress (ANC) politician is on trial for charges of assault and crimen injuria after allegedly attacking police Protection and Security Services’ Sergeant Lizzy Mojapelo.

Mojapelo was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault in February 2020.

She was accused of sleeping on duty at the home of Mhlakaza-Manamela and her husband, Bhuti Manamela, who is the Higher Education Deputy Minister.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman says they have maintained that Mhlakaza-Manamela has a case to answer and are pleased that the court agrees.