Members of the Gauteng Legislature conducted oversight visits on the expansion of Gautrain in the province.

The visits form part of the investigations by the lawmakers on the implications of the gazetted Gautrain expansion project and its viability to address Gauteng’s public transport needs and challenges.

The next phase of the Gautrain extension is proposed to cover the area from Little Falls, Cosmo City, through Randburg and Sandton, ending in Malboro.

Greg Scheeman is the chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Roads and Transport.

“Over and above the session today and the various presentations from the GMA, we will also be joining public engagement with various communities. It’s a pity we didn’t know about the group from Sharonlee as a committee we will look at,” says Scheeman.

Gauteng Legislature conducts a Focus Intervention Study on the gazetted expansion of Gautrain: