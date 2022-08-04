Democratic Alliance (DA) member and member of the Gauteng Legislature, Makashule Gana, has resigned.

ANNOUNCEMENT. I have today resigned as a Member of the DA and Gauteng Legislature. I will be joining others in exploring the possibility of building an inclusive political alternative that will contest political power in 2024 pic.twitter.com/P0FTfQrMdD — Makashule Gana (@Makashule) August 4, 2022

Gana tendered his resignation to the DA on Thursday after 20 years.

He joins a string of other black leaders including most recently Phumzile van Damme, Bongani Baloyi and Mbali Ntuli.

Speaking to SABC News, Gana says the state of the country led to his departure.

“I decided to leave the DA today, looking at the state of the country, where South Africa is, where a lot of South Africans are living in fear. Where the cost of living is rising, unemployment is rising and the ship is sinking. I decided that something needs to be done. I want to be part of the generation of young leaders who want to be part of the alternative to that which currently exists in South Africa…,” says Gana.

In the video below, Gana speaks to SABC News about his resignation:

In March, political analysts described the departure of Mbali Ntuli from the Democratic Alliance as a “huge blow” for the party.

Political analyst Tessa Dooms shares more on Ntuli leaving the DA: