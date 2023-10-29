KZN CoGTA condemns killing of Chief Siphamandla Khumalo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Department has condemned the killing of Chief Siphamandla Khumalo.

He was a member of the traditional institutional structures, including the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.

An unknown group of men gunned down Khumalo and his wife yesterday at their home in Newcastle.

The department’s spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi, “Inkosi Khumalo was attacked while he was with his family including uNdlunkulu MaDlamini, who was also killed during the odium. According to the report that we have received, the attack took place around areas of Utrecht. Tragically both Inkosi and Ndlunkulu succumbed to the gunshot wounds. This incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing violence against our traditional leaders, despite our previous appeals for an end of such heinous act.”

EFF and DA react to the killing

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal says political intolerance will affect elections next year. The party was reacting to the death of Inkosi Khumalo.

EFF Regional Spokesperson Mazwi Blose says the increase in the number of political killings in the province is of concern. Blose has urged the police to work swiftly on this matter and seize the perpetrators of this crime.

“This is an act of cowardice and we call the law enforcement to come forward and take this matter as a matter of urgency. So that those who have then perpetrated, this violence against our leader, they are able to be apprehended and face the law as soon as possible. We are really concerned about these acts of killings that continue to perpetuate in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Especially since we are heading to national elections next year, we’ve been calling for political tolerance in the province. Now it worries us as an organisation to continue seeing our people being gunned down unnecessary.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s shocked and saddened by the murder of Khumalo.

The DA Amajuba Constituency Head Dr Imran Keeka says political assassinations are on the rise and they remain the biggest thorn in the province.

” This as gun violence and other elements of crime continue unabated in KZN, which has earned it the title as the ‘Murder Capital of South Africa’ an indication that the provincial government is failing the fight against crime. While details are not clear at this point, what is understood so far is that Inkosi Khumalo, who also served as the Chairperson of Traditional Leaders of the Amajuba District Council, was gunned down possibly involving his wife. The DA sends condolences to the family, friends and community led by Inkosi Khumalo.”