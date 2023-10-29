Theewaterskloof Municipality denies funding Mayor’s RWC trip

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Theewaterskloof Municipality in the Overberg has denied allegations that it funded the trip of the Deputy Mayor and Speaker to France to watch the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This after the DA requested information about the trip, including the cost to the municipality.

The municipal mayor Mary Liebenberg, says in a statement, that the local authority did not pay for any of their expenses.

She says she and the two officials visited France on their own accord.

A coalition of the ANC, the Patriotic Alliance and Good governs the municipality.