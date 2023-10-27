New administrator for UNISA appointed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande has appointed a new administrator for the University of South Africa (UNISA). He is well-known academic Professor Ihron Rensburg.

The appointment is in effect from today, which essentially dissolves the current council.

The Minister earlier sought to place the institution under administration. However, the university successfully interdicted the minister from doing that. The Department of Higher Education at the time said the Council had failed to fulfil its fiduciary responsibilities and was careless in the execution its duties to ensure that the University was well managed.

Allegations of mismanagement at Unisa: Ishmael Mnisi shares more:

This included management implementing selective salary adjustments for some staff.

The administrator will take over and execute the management of the University. Prof Rensburg will over the next two years ensure proper governance and management at UNISA.

He will have to implement a turn-around plan that will address the problems and challenges that have been identified in the Independent Assessor’s Report. He will also manage a forensic audit into financial control weaknesses and financial irregularities identified. Where criminal activity is evident, full legal processes will follow.

UNISA when contacted said it was unaware of an administrator being gazetted. Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila