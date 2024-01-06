ANC focusses on good governance and fight against corruption

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) NEC meeting in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has focused on a number of issues, ranging from good governance and the fight against corruption within all spheres of government. The governing party is holding an NEC meeting at the Mbombela Stadiun ahead of the anticipated January 8 statement to be held next Saturday.

The meeting has noted the allegations levelled against Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Ndzimande.

Nzimande is allegedly accused of receiving kickbacks worth millions of rand from National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) service prioviders together with NSFAS’s board chairperson Ernest Khosa.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) made the allegations against Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson, Khosa.

The ANC NEC meeting has reaffirmed its stance against corruption within its ranks and at the government level.

ANC’s Febe Potgieter-Gqubule says the ANC’s NEC processes dictates that the the Secretary-General of the ANC should summon Nzimande to the integrity commission.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s National Task Team on Coalitions has conducted an assessment on municipalities in which the party has entered into coalition governments with other political parties. The ANC has realised that the partnerships in many of these municipalities are not serving the purpose of ensuring that service is delivered to the communities.

Former Gauteng Premier and member of the ANC Coalition Task Team, David Makhura says the coalition framework focuses on municipalities, not provincial and national government.

The ANC is optimistic that it will win the upcoming provincial and national elections with an outright majority.

David Makhura on preparations for January 8th Statement: