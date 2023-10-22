President Ramaphosa to attend Springboks’ World Cup final in Paris

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to travel to France to support the Springboks when they play in the final match of the World Cup against New Zealand in Paris next week.

The defending world champions advanced to their second consecutive World Cup Final after they narrowly beat England 16-15 in the semi-finals in the French capital.

Ramaphosa says South Africans should continue backing the Boks.

“My message is simple to the Springboks ‘Go bokke’, go and win. On Saturday I will definitely myself go to the final to ensure that we lift that trophy for the fourth time. And I think Boks have it with them. They are playing very well, are strong, are focused and they’ve got good leadership Siya Kolisi. So all of us must be routing for them.”