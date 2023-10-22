Corruption Watch to release report on land and corruption

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Civil society organisation Corruption Watch is set to release a report on land and corruption in Africa on tomorrow.

The report titled, The Story of the Marginalised, addresses the link between land, corruption, and discrimination.

Corruption Watch’s work on land and corruption in South Africa focusses on the plight of people who live and work in farming communities, specifically in the Western Cape.

Senior Researcher at Corruption Watch Melusi Ncala says, “We need to be able to understand that if we say that we’re dealing with land issues, if we say that there’s progress being made, what’s that progress in 70-80 years … little has changed from then until now,”

“Because what you find in these farming communities is that people are still struggling more or less the same way. We realised that there are some serious problems in terms of how corruption is impeding on redistribution, tenure security, and restoring land to those who are claiming land that they lost from the 1913- land act,” adds Ncala.