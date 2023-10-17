Israel won’t engage in any talks until its dealt with Hamas: Chikli

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Israel says it will not engage in any talks until it has dealt with Hamas.

Israel has been launching airstrikes and is preparing for a ground offensive after Hamas launched a major attack into southern Israel more than a week ago.

Israel says it will not engage in any talks until it has dealt with Hamas

In an exclusive interview with the SABC Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-semitism, Amichai Chikli, left no room for the possibility of a ceasefire.

Chikli says they want to dismantle Hamas before and negotiations.

“As long as we have babies, holocaust survivors, entire families, prisoners there is nothing to discuss regarding humanitarian aid. Release the prisoners then we might think about humanitarian aid.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Taher Elfadly, says the Arab League will not allow a situation where Palestinians are pushed to leave their land.

Ambassador Taher Elfadly was speaking to the SABC.

“President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been very clear in categorically rejecting any form of transfer of any Palestinians. The idea of letting citizens from the Gaza strip exit into Egypt there is always the concern that they will not be allowed to return back. We have seen this a number of time before in 1948 and 1967.”

