UN Chief urges end to Israel’s occupation

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Israel’s occupation must end – that’s the message delivered by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a Ministerial open debate on the Palestinian question in the Security Council. Guterres advocates for a two-state solution as the only pathway to end the decades-long Palestinian conflict and emphasises an end to Israel’s occupation.

The UN Secretary General has also warned that the risks of a broader regional escalation as a result of the war in Gaza were now becoming a reality with tensions rising in the Red Sea shipping lanes, across Israel’s border with Lebanon with daily attacks on facilities hosting US and international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria among others.

Guterres renews his appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that would ensure sufficient assistance into aid-starved Gaza, facilitate the release of hostages and help lower tensions around the Middle East.

Details in the report below:

Two-State solution

Guterres calls on the international community to support Israelis and Palestinians take determined actions to advance a meaningful peace process, calling a two-state solution the only way to achieve a durable and equitable peace.

“Last week’s clear and repeated rejection of the two-State solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government is unacceptable. And this was despite the strongest appeals from even the friends of Israel, including those sitting around this table. This refusal, and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people, would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security. It would exacerbate polarization and embolden extremists everywhere. The right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state must be recognized by all. And any refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be firmly rejected What is the alternative? How would a one-State solution look with such a large number of Palestinians inside without any real sense of freedom, rights and dignity. This would be inconceivable. The two-State solution is the only way to address the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

He again warns that the entire population of Gaza was enduring destruction at a scale and speed without parallel in history, telling the Council that nothing could justify the collective punishment of 2.3 million Palestinian people in the enclave.

Guterres tells member states that everyone in Gaza was hungry with more than half a million of those grappling with catastrophic levels of food insecurity. And with a collapsing health system, the disease was expanding the means of death in the strip, as he called for a functioning medical evacuation system.

Palestine’s top diplomat echoes the SG’s sentiments as he called for greater international consensus on a path forward.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki says, “It is time to convene an international peace conference with a clear objective upholding international law and implementing UN resolutions through resolute action by all states, organizations and the UN. It is time for recognising the admission of the State of Palestine to the UN. We were not granted a veto right over Israel’s admission to the United Nations 75 years ago. Israel does not have a veto right over the admission of the state of Palestine 75 years later, the international consensus on two states in this land must be upheld in word and indeed. There can be no more pretext for endless delay and obstruction. The disregard for Palestinian life, for international law, for the regional and international will to bring about a just and lasting peace should no longer be tolerated.]

Ceasefire

Israel’s envoy again rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as only benefiting Hamas as he put forward a formula for ending the bloodshed.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan says, “How can you call for a ceasefire and mention a solution to the conflict at the same time? This is a complete oxymoron. You cannot have both. It’s impossible. Hamas seeks to annihilate Israel. And if you support the position that will leave Hamas in power, you cannot pretend to wish for a solution to the conflict. The past 18 years have proven this. But dear friends, there is a formula that can end the bloodshed. And if the council stands united behind it, then it will materialize. Should Hamas turn in those responsible for October 7th? And should Hamas release all the hostages? This war would be over immediately. This is not a war that Israel chose, but we will defend our future, just as each of you would defend the future of your country.”

Israel earlier proposed a two-month pause in Gaza hostilities in exchange for a phased release of all remaining hostages but reports suggest Hamas has called for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza as a precondition.

Khan Younis

Israel launched an offensive last week to capture Khan Younis, a city in Gaza’s southern strip, which it now says is the principal headquarters of the Hamas militants responsible for the October 7 attacks on southern Israel that killed 1 200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, the Palestinian movement that rules Gaza and is sworn to Israel’s destruction.

Qatar’s mediation efforts

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says mediation efforts on ending the war in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.

The World Food Programme says there is little food assistance that has made it beyond southern Gaza.

Israeli’s Defence Force says 24 Israeli soldiers have been killed during intense fighting in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

VIDEO | Qatar says mediation efforts ongoing in the Gaza Strip

-Additional reporting by Khayelihle Khumalo, Reuters