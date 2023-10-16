Former UJ chair granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg has granted former University of Johannesburg Chairperson, Roy David Marcus and his accomplices bail of R10 000.

The case has been postponed to the 4th of December.

Marcus handed himself over at Johannesburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit recently. The arrest comes amid allegations of collusion at the university involving more than R14 million.

It’s alleged Marcus and his two accomplices submitted invoices to the university for services that were not rendered and failed to follow proper procurement processes.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, “The matter has been postponed to 04 December 2023 for docket disclosure and he was released on a warning and will be joined by van Schoor and Spilhaus. Van Schoor and Spilhaus were arrested on the 30th of August 2023 and have since appeared in court and were released on R10 000 bail each.”