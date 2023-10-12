Elderly couple shot dead in their home at Westville, KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An elderly couple has been shot dead in their home in Westville in KwaZulu-Natal.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says when paramedics arrived on the scene, the gardener told them that he called for help when he couldn’t get access to the house.

Jamieson says according to the gardener he, however, saw the couple lying in a pool of blood in the dining room area.

“On arrival paramedics gained entry to the house and found a male and a female believed to be in their eighties with fatal gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, they both showed no signs of life and were declared deceased at the scene. SAPS arrived a short while later and paramedics handed over the crime scene to them.”