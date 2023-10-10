Four-month-old killed in residential fire in Doornfontein, Jhb

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A four-month-old baby has been killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in Doornfontein, at the corner of Curry and Linksfield Road in Johannesburg a short while ago.

Residents extinguished the fire before emergency services paramedics arrived on scene this evening however the one fatality was recorded.

According to spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services Xolile Khumalo, the infant was left unattended.

She is urging residents to remain cautious when operating fire devices.

“On arrival the fire had already been extinguished by residents. A 4-month-old baby had already succumbed to injuries. We have noticed an increase in the number of fire incidents in the past weeks. EMS urges to exercise caution when handling fire-related appliances and please stay alert during load shedding.

Earlier today, Firefighters from the City of Johannesburg attended to a blaze at the Sands residential building, in the Berea area in the CBD.

Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi said the building had been evacuated and there had been no injuries.

“All residents have been safely evacuated. The fire is mainly on the 4th and 5th floor. Firefighters have managed to extinguish the fire. At this stage, we are letting in our fire investigating team to investigate the cause. There are no injuries.”