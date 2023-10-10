Fire in Jhb CBD, no injuries

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Firefighters from the City of Johannesburg are currently attending to a blaze at the Sands residential building, in the Berea area in the CBD.

Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says the building has been evacuated and there have been no injuries.

He says, at this stage, it’s uncertain what may have caused the fire.

“All residents have been safely evacuated. The fire is mainly on the 4th and 5th floor. Firefighters have managed to extinguish the fire. At this stage, we are letting in our fire investigating team to investigate the cause. There are no injuries.”