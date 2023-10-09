Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Cape Town are demonstrating outside the High Court to show solidarity with the people of that country.

This follows an escalation in violence between Palestine and Israel after militant group Hamas launched the biggest attack in years on Israel from Gaza.

Hundreds were killed and at least 1 600 others wounded.

Palestinian officials say Israel has launched airstrikes in retaliation.

A member of the Palestine Solidarity Support Committee, Abeedah Adams says they are calling on the international community to provide more support for Palestine and to respect the people’s right to defend themselves.

“It’s not a situation where both parties are equally to blame, because if we look at the strength of the Israeli army and how they are being supported by billions of rands from the international community, especially the United States, for us as South Africans and as peace loving people who supports justice and equality, we are saying unequivocally that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves.”