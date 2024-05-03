Palestinian journalists covering Gaza war awarded Press Freedom Prize

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has awarded Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza the 2024 World Press Freedom Prize.

An awards ceremony took place on the margins of the World Press Freedom Conference in Santiago, Chile on Thursday.

Chair of the jury Mauricio Weibel says they wished to share a strong message of solidarity and recognition to those Palestinian journalists who are covering the Gaza crisis in such dramatic circumstances.

He says that as humanity, we owed them a huge debt for their courage and commitment to freedom of expression.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 97 journalists and media workers are among the 35000 killed in Gaza.

UNESCO’s Executive Director Audrey Azoulay says each year, the Prize pays tribute to the courage of journalists facing difficult and dangerous circumstances and reminds us of the importance of collective action to ensure they can carry out their essential work.