The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) in Parliament is blaming the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the Intelligence Services for failing to detect criminals within the police.

The party was reacting on the reply by Cele to a parliamentary question that about 7 000 SAPS members were criminally charged for violent crimes such as murder, robbery and rape in the country over the past five financial years. Others were arrested for assault, trafficking and extortion.

ACDP leader, Kenneth Meshoe says the Minister needs to pull up his socks.

“The minister of police must go back to the drawing board and start checking and looking for loopholes. Why are they appointing criminals to be police? Why are they are not able to detect if they have an effective intelligence service to find out these criminals before they come up up to the police service we can never and the public can never have confidence in the police. They can never believe that crime in south africa can be eradicated when the police are allowing criminals to put on their uniforms and give them hand guns or fire arms. So the police must definitely, particularly the minister must pull up his socks. The minister of police must pull up his socks.”