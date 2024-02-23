6th Parliament’s term will expire on May 21

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, says the expiry date of the term of the sixth Parliament will be just before the elections date – on May 21.

This comes after senior legal officials of Parliament advised the National Assembly not to dissolve the house in response to the announcement of the elections date by President Cyril Ramaphosa for this year.

Ramaphosa announced May 29 as the date for the general and provincial elections.

Speaking during a meeting of the National Assembly Programme Committee, Xaso says there are no bases for the dissolution of Parliament.

He says, “The term of this parliament expires at midnight of 21 May 2024. In that respect, the elections will be after the expiry of the term and for that reason, there is no need to dissolve the NA.”

“Had the elections been set for before the 21st of May, then the NA would need to dissolve. Another point that we should make is that the NA remains competent to function from the time it is dissolved or its term expires until the day before the next day of calling the next Assembly.”

MPs

Xaso says all Members of Parliament will cease to be public representatives at midnight on May 28.

He says this is contained in both the rules of the House and the Constitution.

“I would like to read Honourable Speaker rule 351 for the benefit of all the members. All business before the Assembly or any Assembly committee on the last sitting day of a term of the Assembly or when the Assembly is dissolved lapses at the end of that day.”

