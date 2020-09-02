The artists demand that government moves to a level that will accommodate them getting back to work.

35 people have been arrested, many of them are believed to be well-known artists, after they blockaded the N3 near the Pavillion, west of Durban.

Traffic was severely disrupted during lunchtime when both directions were blocked allegedly by musicians and performing artists who had embarked on a protest.

Durban artists have closed the N3 highway, they demanding that events open #VulaPresident pic.twitter.com/JdDv9jwHlF — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) September 2, 2020

They demanded that government moves to a level that will accommodate them getting back to work.

Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad says the road has since been cleared.

“I can also confirm that 35 people have been arrested, 6 vehicles have been impounded including 2 trucks. I can also confirm that the roadway has been opened, that is both the carriageways, east and westbound carriageways.”