150-year imprisonment for serial rapist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape has imposed a 150-year imprisonment on a 30-year-old serial rapist, Thobani Mhlanganiso.

These offenses were committed between 2015 and 2018, where he assaulted young girls, and women between ages eight and 45 years old. He threatened to kill them and demanded money and their possessions before raping them. Mhlanganiso faced thirteen counts including housebreaking, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu explains, “Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has applauded the 150 years imprisonment imposed on a serial rapist in the Mthatha High Court. During 2015-2018, Thobani Mhlanganiso (30) from Xeni locality, Lujecweni A/A in Tsolo instilled unspeakable fear in girls and women between ages 08 – 45 years old in the area of Tsolo and one case in Mthatha. He broke into their houses, assaulted them with threats to kill the victims, demanded money and their possessions before finally raping them.”