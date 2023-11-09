1.2 million households in KZN refused to be counted

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka says 1.2 million households in KwaZulu-Natal refused to be counted for the Census.

Presented the 2022 Census results in Durban, Maluleka says that this poses a threat to allocating the provincial budget to meet the needs of communities.

Maluleka says, “The challenge is when people refuse to be counted it has an impact on service delivery as the numbers of communities that we have versus what gets allocated eventually from the fiscus doesn’t get to tally, because we do not have those numbers in our population register so that’s why we encourage people to get counted.”

Early Childhood Development

The King Cetshwayo district has the highest number of children who are not in early childhood development programmes, which is marginally higher than the national average of 30.9%.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the majority of children who are not in school are undocumented and that this makes it a challenge for them to be registered.

Dube-Ncube says, “One of the problems is that they do not have documentation. In the larger population in the north, you get more children who do not have birth certificates and their parents also do not have IDs, that is the challenge that we are facing is undocumented citizens.”

VIDEO | Census results release:

