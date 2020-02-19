Eskom says breakdowns were at over 10 000 megawatts, surpassing the planned maintenance that was recorded at over 4000 megawatts

Eskom has warned that the possibility of load shedding on Wednesday has increased despite managing to keep the lights on since Sunday. The power utility says it has lost additional generating units due to unplanned breakdowns.

It says the breakdowns were at over 10 000 megawatts, surpassing the planned maintenance that was recorded at over 4000 megawatts.

Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha has urged customers to use electricity sparingly.

“While Eskom does not currently expect to implement load shedding tomorrow (Wednesday), the risk has indeed increased that we may have to implement load shedding because we have lost some additional generating units to unplanned breakdowns. Should anything change, we may have to implement load shedding at very short notice. ”

Meanwhile, Agri SA has reiterated the agricultural sector’s willingness and readiness to provide South Africa’s power network with additional energy to help alleviate the pressure on struggling Eskom.

The agricultural organisation was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his State of the Nation Address last week that Independent Power Producers will be allowed to provide energy soon.

Agri SA says the sector will be ready to supply additional power within 12 months after approval of project registrations. It says it has already developed a product in collaboration with top financial institutions to install solar systems.