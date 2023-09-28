Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who is representing journalist Karyn Maughan has told the justices at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that former President Jacob Zuma continues to manipulate the justice system.

Ngcukaitobi argued that the tactical litigation employed by Zuma in his criminal cases should not be entertained by the SCA.

Zuma wants to appeal the decision to set aside his private prosecution of Maughan and Advocate Billy Downer. Ngcukaitobi says the SCA should protect administration of justice by dismissing the application by Zuma with costs.

Staunch supporters of former President Zuma, Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule, are also attending the former president’s appeal of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg judgment which set aside Zuma’s private prosecution against Downer and Maughan.

Ngcukaitobi submitted that there are no prospects of success in the appeal and that the prosecution of Maughan by Zuma is abuse of the law.

Video: President Jacob Zuma takes private prosecution court ruling to the SCA