The 55th African National Congress’ (ANC) National Conference is finally under way at Nasrec in Johannesburg after a long delay. The official opening ceremony started with interfaith prayers.

As ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium, former ANC president Jacob Zuma made an entrance to huge applause. Ramaphosa struggled to get the delegates to settle down urging that they practice discipline particularly in the face of international guests.

Ramaphosa has begun his Political Report.

The Phala Phala matter is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the National Conference that started on Friday afternoon. The conference was delayed four hours because of delegate registration matters.

Hundreds had to obtain accreditation cards at UNISA’s conference centre in Ormonde, a stone’s throw from the Nasrec Expo Centre where the conference is taking place. Some delegates ran out of patience, and forced their way into the accreditation centre.

