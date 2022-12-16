The African National Congress (ANC) says the registration of delegates at its 55th National Conference in Ormonde south of Johannesburg will soon be completed. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening address was re-scheduled from nine am to some time Friday afternoon.

ANC National spokesperson Pule Mabe explains.

“We are now moving into the next phase, we can confirm that over 90% of our delegates are now registered, they are now eating lunch we are still on track if there are challenges we will make you aware, remember this is our own conference, if we need to adjust time we will do so we not under pressure.”

ANC 55th National Conference I Delegates break into song as registration is delayed:

Earlier delegates attending the conference forced their way into the UNISA conference centre in Ormonde where accreditation is being done.

Hundreds of delegates have been waiting since early this morning to get accreditation for the conference. Some delegates say they arrived on Thursday but left empty-handed.

ANC NEC member Pemmy Majodina is among the delegates at the UNISA conference centre. She says this means the conference which was scheduled to start at 10am may be delayed.

“There was a mix-up in terms of their photos, that is why now the registration centre has opened to allow members to register again. We want to apologise for all the mishaps as the NEC. But the system also collapsed because this is the biggest conference ever in the history of the ANC. There will be slight delays, we cannot start when you have voting delegates who are supposed to be accredited that are still outside they are waiting for their accreditation.”

