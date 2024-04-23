ConCourt issues directions in IEC appeal over Zuma’s MK candidacy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Constitutional Court has issued directions in the Electoral Commission’s bid to appeal the Electoral Court order that paved the way for former President Jacob Zuma to remain on the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party’s candidate list ahead of the May 2024 polls.

The apex court, on Tuesday, issued directions to respondents who are opposing the application to file answering affidavits on or before Thursday, 25 April 2024.

The highest court in the land adds that further directions may be issued.

The Electoral Court recently granted Zuma’s appeal and further set aside the IEC’s March decision to uphold an objection against the former President’s candidature in terms of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

The Court is yet to provide reasons behind the decision to set aside the IEC’s March decision to uphold objections against Zuma’s candidature due to the contempt of court finding against him by the apex court and the subsequent sentence of 15- months imprisonment given to Zuma in 2021.

The IEC, which is standing by its March decision, filed papers in the Constitutional Court earlier this month asking for an urgent hearing.

The commission contended that it is in the public interest and the interests of justice for there to be finality and clarity on Section 47 (1) (e) of the Constitution before any votes are cast, to avoid the election and its outcome being tainted if the IEC’s appeal succeeds.