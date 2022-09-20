The Mayor of Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is calling for the banning of trucks on certain routes along the area. The call comes after the fatal crash involving a truck and a bakkie that claimed the lives of 18 learners and 2 adults in oPhongolo last Friday.

On Monday communities along the R34, which is now being used as an alternative route for trucks since Friday’s gruesome crash, also called for the total ban of trucks in their area.

On the very same routes, three incidents involving trucks occurred a few hours apart on Monday claiming one life.

Communications Manager in Zululand District Municipality, Zanele Mthethwa says the mayor is calling for the banning of trucks on the routes.

“Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi calls for banning of trucks during the day on these routes. the R34 from Vryheid to Richard’s Bay and the N2 from oPhongolo to Richard’s Bay. Mayor Buthelezi calls for a national strategy to deal with the trucks”.

