Zionist Federation opposes South Africa’s case against Israel

The South African Zionist Federation says it is opposed to South Africa’s case against Israel . It says this is because Israel is grieving for the civilians that the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed in October last year.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, in the Netherlands, is hearing the first of the two-day hearings. South Africa filed the lawsuit last month after accusing Israel of committing genocide in its war with Hamas in Gaza.

The federation’s spokesperson Rolene Marks says Israel has conducted itself according to the laws of an armed conflict.