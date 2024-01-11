Zionist Federation opposes South Africa’s case against Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The South African Zionist Federation says it is opposed to South Africa’s case against Israel. It says this is because Israel is grieving for the civilians that the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed in October last year.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, in the Netherlands, is hearing the first of the two-day hearings. South Africa filed the lawsuit last month after accusing Israel of committing genocide in its war with Hamas in Gaza.
The federation’s spokesperson Rolene Marks says Israel has conducted itself according to the laws of an armed conflict.
“Hamas is an internationally recognized terrorist organisation whose very foundational charter is based on the genocide of the Jewish people not just here in Israel but around the world and backed by the Iranians who fund them as a proxy. Now when we talk about genocide we have to talk about the intentions of genocide, and I think it’s very very important when we talk about the numbers of the dead in Gaza that we remember that the numbers come from the Hamas-controlled Department of Health.”