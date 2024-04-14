President Ramaphosa concerned Israel-Hamas war could spread further

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa had initially warned that if not properly handled, the war between Israel and Hamas would spiral into a regional war.

This comes in the wake of Iran launching 300 drones and missiles in a retaliatory attack of Israel.

Tehran has also warned that if Israel retaliates, it should brace itself for even more forceful response. Ramaphosa says had the war in Gaza been handled with maturity and responsibility, this should not have happened.

“We did warn at a very early stage that unless the war between Israel and Palestine and Gaza is handled with care, and with great wisdom to ensure that there is a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance, the war will soon escalate beyond the borders of Israel, and it would engulf the countries in the Middle East. We should not be having a regional conflict when we know what the origins of this conflict are, and we therefore call on all parties to desist from escalating this conflict. It is a very dangerous conflict that could escalate way beyond even the borders of the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in Israel: