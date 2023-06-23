Zimbabwe’s Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has lamented the challenges created by the continuous deterioration of the country’s currency, the Zim Dollar.

The unit earlier this year lost more than 33% in the parallel market (informal market), after plunging from 1200- Zim Dollars to one US dollar, to trade at 1600 Zim Dollars, to one US dollar.

Mutsvangwa has called the country’s currency woes serious, and says that they are political challenges.

“These are serious challenges. It’s hitting on our people. This happens each time when we’re going for elections. The economic fundamentals in our country don’t deserve our currency to be going through all these challenges, but these are political challenges and we’ll overcome them. The government has put a lot of measures and we’re beginning to see now the prices coming down. We’ll continue working hard because our government is our government of the people.”

