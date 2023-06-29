A Zimbabwean High Court judge will next week Friday hear the matter where ZANU PF- linked activist, Lovedale Mangwana is asking the court to bar independent presidential aspirant, Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting for the position in the upcoming general elections.

The ZANU-PF linked activist Lovedale Mangwana is arguing Kasukuwere stopped to be a registered voter as he has been out of his constituency for over 18 months and therefore does not qualify to contest.

He says the Nomination Court erred in accepting Kasukuwere’s nomination papers. The case will be heard next week after all parties have filed their relevant court papers.

Kasukuwere, who has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since 2017, is one of the confirmed 10 presidential candidates that will compete with incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Senior Strategist Lumumba Mutumanje says Kasukuwere has been preparing to be president for a while: