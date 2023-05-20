The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the G7 meeting in Japan, on Saturday.

The leaders of the world’s richest democracies have gathered in the Japanese city of Hiroshima for a three-day summit.

The summit will focus on the relationship with Beijing and the urgency of ending Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

The meeting has already decided to strengthen sanctions against Russia and the US has agreed to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Group of Seven leaders, currently meeting in Japan, have also agreed to a new initiative to counter economic coercion and pledged action to ensure that any actors attempting to weaponise economic dependence would fail and face consequences.

The initiative, dubbed Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion will use early warning and rapid information sharing on economic coercion with members meeting regularly for consultations.

In a statement, the G7 leaders say the world has encountered a disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion that seek to exploit economic vulnerabilities.

The G7 leaders also committed to deepen cooperation on hardening supply chains and called for a bigger role for lower income countries in promoting economic resilience. -Additional reporting by Reuters

