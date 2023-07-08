Cosafa defending champions Zambia are now aiming to qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The 2012 African champions are back in the AFCON tournament after missing out on the last three editions of the tournament.

The Zambian senior men’s national team has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Instead the country’s women’s national team is the first to qualify for the global footballing showpiece.

Credit should go to the current leadership, including their young technical director Lyson Zulu who was appointed four years ago.

Zulu admits that things have changed after a difficult period.

Zulu says the next target is to qualify for the men’s FIFA World Cup at senior level in 2030.

“The challenge to maintain the success, I think also lies in the programmes that we have set and also in the belief that we have not just the coaches that we have selected, but also the players and everyone else who is part of the system. It would be nice to aim to qualify now – also the men’s team to the world cup which is our next target,” adds Zulu.