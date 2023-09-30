Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe says young people need to be given an opportunity to choose to study whatever discipline at tertiary level in their own languages.

She says our Heritage will not be complete without achieving this. She was speaking at the Royal Heritage Day celebrations in Katlehong on the East Rand to mark the closing of Heritage Month on Saturday.

The event is being attended by various traditional and royal leaders including AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Mosupye says royal leaders and traditional institutions play a key role in promoting and preserving our heritage. And their wisdom and guidance inspires the nation to preserve its heritage for future generations.

“We are honoured to host his Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. He embodies the essence of our Heritage. A beacon of tradition and unity for the Zulu nation and the broader South African society. His dedication to upholding our cultural values and fostering harmony resonates deeply with the spirit of Heritage Month,” says Mosupye