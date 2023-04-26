Chinese President Xi Jinping has praised his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attaching importance to developing the bilateral relationship and advancing cooperation with China.

The two leaders have held telephone discussions. They talked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine 15 months ago – but has faced fierce resistance from Kyiv’s soldiers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says the Ukraine crisis has evolved in complex ways with major impacts on the international landscape.

The Chinese leader adds that they always stand on the side of peace. Xi says as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, they will not sit idly by nor would they add oil to the fire.

The Chinese leader says dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward and there’s no winner in nuclear wars. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has updated President Xi about the current situation and thanked Beijing for providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.