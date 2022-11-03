The Eastern Cape Department of Traditional Affairs believes mothers can play an important role in curbing the death toll during the initiation season.

The provincial legislature held a meeting in Mthatha in the OR Tambo district, which registered the highest number of fatalities and injuries during the previous winter initiation season.

The meeting was held with NGOs and other state organs.

Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Wiliams believes mothers should be given a chance to participate to prevent any unnecessary deaths.

“Women are very critical because what we are working with our kids from families and its women who most of the time get challenges of kids who come back from circumcision having lost their manhood. Then psycho-social support starts from the mother and then the community and our department. So’, it’s very central that we take women on board in this tradition because you cannot afford to work alone as men.”