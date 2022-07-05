The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) President, Chief Lameck Mokoena, says a case has been opened against a traditional leader in Marongoane in the Bushbuckridge Municipality in Mpumalanga. The traditional leader allegedly issued a fake permit to operate an initiation school.

Mokoena says a separate case has been opened against the person who operated the initiation school. He says they have decided not to close the initiation school as such a move might negatively affect the initiates.

“A case has been opened already against one traditional leader who gave a permit to a person who is not residing in his area. Another case has been opened against the owner of this illegal school. Preparations are underway by police to go and remove all the initiates at that school but when looking at the matter as the Kgosi of that area I said why punish the poor initiates and why punish the poor parents because they did not play any role here, now what I have decided is that let us allow the initiates to continue and complete their training,” says Mokoena.

VIDEO: Kgoshi Mathibela Mokoena on the safety at initiation schools and the responsibility of parents